Gossip enthusiasts will never forget the aftermath of the Great Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift Break-up of 2016. But despite the duo starting off their split quite amicably, things soon took a turn for the worst when Harris went on a Twitter rant to air his grievances about one thing and one thing only — Swift's representatives leaked the juicy info that suggested she, and not him, had written his hit song with Rihanna “This Is What You Came For" even as Swift was dating Tom Hiddleston at the time. And Harris was quite angry.

“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” he tweeted in the now-deleted rant. “I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it."

They say time heals all wounds, and in a new interview with British GQ , a meditative Harris is now expressing his remorse of hitting up social media as a way to channel his anger. And no, it didn't stem from jealousy about the rise of Hiddleswift — rather, it all boiled down to the craft. "It was completely the wrong instinct," he explained. "I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped."

Harris, it seems, simply, wasn't used to being in the public eye and had no idea how to handle the newfound attention. "It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself," he said. "When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I'm not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose. Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters. I'm a positive guy. For both of us it was the wrong situation. It clearly wasn't right, so it ended."

No need to worry about him, though. That sneaky man knows exactly what he's doing .

Related: Bless Joe Alwyn and Tess Ward: The Attention Brought By Being Linked to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Does Not Sound Fun

X No Wonder Taylor Swift is Smitten with Tom Hiddleston FBShare Pinterest FBShare Pinterest FBShare Pinterest FBShare Pinterest FBShare Pinterest Previous Next 1 / 5 Toggle Tom Hiddleston photographed by Mona Kuhn, styled by Patrick Mackie. Grooming by Cheri Keating at The Wall Group. Digital technicians: Andrea Bartley, Paolo Alfante. Photography assistants: Chris O’Neill, Jared Burkhardt. Fashion assistants: Jay Barrett, Elyse Lightner. Special thanks to the Standard Highline and Chateau Marmont. Full Screen

Gigi Hadid Talks About Her Squad: