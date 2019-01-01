Few people had a New Year's Eve as memorable as social media star and model Cameron Dallas . Before the sun even rose yesterday, Dallas was arrested at the Hyatt Residences Grand Aspen for alleged assault. The Aspen Police Department arrived to find another man bleeding from facial injuries at 5 a.m., CNN reports , at which point the 24-year-old was charged with the felony of second-degree assault.

Dallas didn't stay in jail long, though, as he later revealed on social media when he resurfaced. He reportedly paid his $5,000 bond and left in time to ring in the New Year alongside his friends. The Vine and YouTube personality, whose life was documented in Netflix's 2016 special Chasing Cameron and has since pivoted towards a career in both music and work for fashion brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein and Carolina Herrera, later posted his mug shot on his Instagram page, as well as his explanation for the events.

"Unfortunately sometimes in life you find yourself in a situation where you have to protect yourself and the people you care about," he wrote on the app, as well as on Twitter. "Have a safe and happy new year, 2019 is going to be an amazing one."

Loading View on Instagram

His mug shot has since amassed over 1,000,000 likes — which is relatively high for Dallas, and even more so considering the post has been up for less than 24 hours at this point. It's flooded with comments like "you still look hot though" and "at least you smiled."

Dallas is scheduled to appear in court on January 22.

He's not the only social media star to be arrested in recent memory. Back in July, 20-year-old influencer Jackson Krecioch was arrested after he allegedly attacked his sister and got into an altercation with his mother, This past February, a 17-year-old Instagram star was arrested in a North Carolina shopping mall for allegedly trespassing and assaulting an officer. Meanwhile, in July, influencer and rapper Young Ash was arrested after allegedly using her Instagram to run a scam that conned her followers out of $62,550. Few, however, have taken as much pride in their mug shot as Dallas.

Related: Vine is Shutting Down and All It Gave Us Was a Bunch of Famous Teenagers