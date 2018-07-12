Candice Swanepoel Is Not Here for the Internet Trolling Her Post-Partum Bikini Body

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her bikini style less than two weeks after giving birth to her second child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, and doesn't give one single damn what trolls on the Internet have to say about it.

Last week, the Victoria's Secret model received criticism after being photographed on the beach wearing a brown and white bikini, and on Wednesday took to her Instagram Stories to fire back, The Daily Mail reports.

"This is me 12 days after having my son," she wrote alongside the photos of herself that led to the initial trolling. "If you have something bad to say about it…check yourself. Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days.

She continued, "I'm not ashamed to show my post partum tummy. I am proud actually…I carried my son for 9 months in there. I think I've earned the right to have a little tummy. Is it because I'm a model? Well we are normal people too, so let me enjoy the beach in peace please."

Swanepoel followed up with a second post featuring an image of her in a bikini and a fully pregnant belly. "I don't have to hide my stomach just because people have unrealistic standards of woman," she wrote. "We create life.. what can you do? Ladies we are all in this together be kind to each other. Xc"

Throughout her pregnancy, Swanepoel shared a number of stunning bikini shots of herself on Instagram, and it seems she has no intention of stopping. After her epic clap back, Swanepoel used the app's new Question feature to share some info about how she stays in shape when she's expecting.

"The first three months I worked out but nothing too strenuous," she wrote. "My first pregnancy I didn't workout at all because I was a bit nervous first time round, with Ariel I was preparing for the vs show but I stuck to light exercise."

"There are no rules," she continued. "If you always exercised then continue as normal but if you don't it's probably not a great idea to start in the first three months of your pregnancy. Listen to your body."