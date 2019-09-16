In a revealing new interview with Net A Porter , Cara Delevingne said that Harvey Weinstein told her that her sexuality would hurt her career, and that she wouldn’t make it as a gay woman in Hollywood. “One of the first things Harvey Weinstein ever said to me was, ‘You will never make it in this industry as a gay woman – get a beard,’” said Delevingne. She said he made the comments “a long time before he tried to touch me.”

“When I’d just started to audition for films, [Weinstein] was naming people [women] I’m friends with – famous people – and asking, ‘Have you slept with this person?’” she added. “I just thought: this is insane.”

In October of 2017, Delevingne came forward with allegations that Weinstein had sexually harassed her. In a statement made to journalist Yashar Ali, Delevingne detailed how Weinstein had initially called her to ask questions about her sex life. Then, a year or two later, he escalated to physical harassment. Weinstein asked Delevingne to meet him in a hotel room to discuss a potential role. "As soon we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature," she said. "He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room."

“When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe,” she continued. “He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew I could sing ... after singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room."

Delevingne is currently promoting the high-profile Amazon series, Carnival Row . Her partner Ashley Benson has accompanied her to several red carpet events and the two are rumored to be engaged. Weinstein is currently awaiting trial on charges of first and third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act.