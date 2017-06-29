Cara Delevingne is an open book when it comes to her sexuality, having candidly spoken about her sexual orientation on multiple occasions. But despite her honesty on the topic, the model and actress recently revealed that people are still very confused by the concept of sexual fluidity. So, she's decided to set the record straight in a new interview for Glamour , which just happened to be conducted by her close friend and fellow Brit 'it' girl Adwoa Aboah .

Delevingne explained that the initial response to her coming out as sexually fluid was that people didn't understand it and thought she was just "gay." "Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, 'So you're gay,'" she told Aboah. "And I'm like, 'No, I'm not gay.'"

Delevingne, who previously dated rock star Annie Clark (better known as St. Vincent) for a year and a half, continued: "A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It's, 'So you’re just gay, right?' [They] don't understand it. [If] I'm like, 'Oh, I really like this guy,' [they're like], 'But you’re gay.' I'm like, 'No, you're so annoying!'"

It is the labeling that the 24-year-old wants to avoid. "Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don't want them to be pigeonholed," she told Aboah.

"I am very happy how sexuality has become easier and freer to talk about, especially for kids," Delevingne added.

Delevingne has been freely speaking about her sexuality for years. She told The New York Times in 2015 that her "sexuality is not a phase," and later told People that "every day, I change." She also explained it to Vogue in 2016: "It took me a long time to accept the idea [of being attracted to women]—until I first fell in love with a girl at 20 and recognized that I had to accept it.... We're all liquid. We change, we grow."

For her part, Aboah notices that sexual fluidity among models isn't all the uncommon.

"During Fashion Week many young women [were] in same-sex relationships," she told Delevingne. "They would be like, 'I’m surrounded by the most beautiful women.' They’re not gay; they’re not straight. "

