Cara Delevingne appears in Burberry 's latest fragrance campaign for Her Eau de Parfum — a 40-second ode to her hometown of London. In the clip, Cara bops around the city doing all sorts of traditionally touristy things, including riding a double-decker bus, all while crooning a simple tune about being a Londoner.

The campaign was shot by Juergen Teller, and Delevingne takes some husky-voiced liberties to make her rendition of the classic "Maybe It's Because I'm a Londoner" truly her own. "Maybe it's because I'm a Londoner, that I love London so," she sings, a statement that appears to be abundantly true, based on a behind-the-scenes video given to The Cut .

"Growing up in London to me was an incredibly amazing and wonderful experience," she said in the clip. "I was lucky enough to grow up outside of London enough to know that i still had nature, but London was still the essence of this heaving source of energy, of people, of things to be discovered."

She went on to say that the thing she loves most about the London attitude is that it's "bold." "People are not afraid to say what they think," she said. "This is a place where people change things."

Though the actress was raised in the London suburbs and currently owns a newly renovated home in West London, she notes that being a true "London-er" isn't about where you're from, but instead, it's all about attitude. "To be a Londoner, you defy rules," she said. "It doesn't matter where you're from or who you are."

The model has been appearing in Burberry campaigns since the beginning of her career, and though the brand recently debuted a new creative director (Riccardo Tisci, formerly of Givenchy) and a new logo , it's refreshing to see that it's keeping some of the old along with the new.