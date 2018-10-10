While the rest of us have busy prepping for fall by filling our closets with muted colors and long sleeves, Cardi B is having a full-on spring awakening. On Tuesday, the rapper attended the 2018 American Music Awards in an over-the-top technicolor gown and matching headpiece, brightening up the red carpet as she walked into Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater with husband Offset .

The Dolce & Gabbana dress was a ballgown style, with a fitted spaghetti-strap bodice and a volumnious, structured skirt. The entire gown, which also featured a sizable slit on the left side of the skirt to show off Cardi’s legs, was printed with brightly colored flowers on a solid black background. Additionally, several actual bright red poppy-esque blooms were attached to the skirt and bodice, adding a dramatic 3-D effect to the look.

Cardi also wore a hat—a roselike fascinator made from the same floral-print material as her dress—that had a few more pink and red flowers attached to the side. She styled her dark hair in an elegant bun at the nape of her neck, and she accessorized with a pair of strappy black heels topped with pink flowers, oversize gold flower earrings that dropped down to her shoulders, and her massive teardrop-shaped diamond engagement ring . The “Taki Taki” singer also sported bright red lipstick, coordinating scarlet eyeshadow, and crystal-encrusted red nails.

Pinterest John Shearer/Getty Images

Pinterest Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Pinterest John Shearer/Getty Images

At Tuesday night’s AMAs, Cardi was nominated for eight awards, including Video of the Year and New Artist of the Year, tying with Drake for the most nominations at this year’s show. The big event also marks her first televised performance since giving birth to daughter Kulture in July. She’s set to take the stage to perform her hit single “I Like It” with collaborators Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Related: Cardi B Gets Candid: Hip-Hop's Fiercest Female Rapper Speaks Out About Her Past, Her Career, and Being a New Mom