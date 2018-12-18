As you probably already guessed, Cardi B is an extremely delightful road trip passenger. This important tidbit was confirmed on Monday with the release of The Late Late Show 's latest installment of "Carpool Karaoke ." In the episode, Cardi joined host James Corden for a drive around Los Angeles, during which they dueted on some of her biggest hits and, as we've come to expect from Corden and his guests, got up to some mildly disruptive shenanigans around town.

While some "Carpool Karaoke" stars give a muted and sometimes even lip-synched performance of their songs—especially noticeable when Corden is belting his heart out a few feet away from them—Cardi B went all in. She and Corden teamed up to rap "Bodak Yellow," "Money," "Drip," and "Be Careful," with both of them approaching the seat-belted concert with an exuberance typically reserved only for the most desperate of American Idol auditions.

When she wasn't performing her songs or yelling out the window at passersby and small children ("Stay in school! Listen to your mother!" she screamed at a playground in between "Money" verses), Cardi divulged to Corden that, though she owns five luxury vehicles, she can't drive a single one. Obviously, a disastrous driving lesson ensued. If the object of the lesson was to knock over as many cones and flags as possible, Cardi passed with flying colors.

The final scheme of the trip had Cardi and Corden (Cordi?) taking a detour to the Culver City Senior Center, where they crashed a "Mind Body Dance" session to perform "I Like It" in hopes of tapping into an older, wiser fan base. Though the rapper claimed that she "be so shy" when performing at private parties, she showed no restraint, eagerly waving her arms in the air with the women of the class. She even found a new romantic prospect, a very touchy-feely older gentleman named Gunter, to whom she offered a reluctant but definitely interested "Um...sure!" when he asked if she was "available ."

The "Carpool Karaoke" bit offers a bright spot to counter the drama in which Cardi is currently embroiled. Over the weekend, days after Cardi announced in an Instagram video that she and husband Offset had separated, the Migos rapper crashed her set at the Rolling Loud Festival in California to beg her to "take me back," with the help of some over-the-top flower arrangements. Cardi, looking less than thrilled, seemingly reprimanded Offset, then sent him and his bouquets off her stage. Stay close to your phone, Gunter—you may be getting a call from a certain Grammy nominee very soon.

