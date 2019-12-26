US rapper Cardi B waves as she arrives prior to the Chanel Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Grand Palais in Paris, on October 1, 2019. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

Cardi B had a very Chanel Christmas.

After giving fans an emotional video tour of their new mansion, Cardi B , Offset and baby Kulture celebrated Christmas in Santa suits and Chanel.

In a series of Instagram posts on Christmas Eve, the couple walked through each room in their new home, which includes an 8-car garage, a triple-height living room, and his-and-hers walk-in closets. Cardi told fans she and Offset had just closed on the 7-acre property that night.

The next morning, the Bronx-born rapper posted photos of her husband and daughter in matching red velvet Santa suits before revealing her haul of designer gifts and a glossy black car.

Cardi posed with Offset (with their typical out-there cheekiness) against a new Maybach wearing a full ski-inspired Chanel getup: a matching knit legging and top set with a red diamond stripe pattern down the sides, shearling snow boots with chain detailing along the top, and a white quilted headband.

On the hood of the car perched a quilted black leather bag the size of most people’s carry-on luggage, chain handles resting against the brand new paint.

After a fan tweeted a request for her to “drop the skincare routine,” Cardi continued the holiday social media bonanza by posting a two-minute video of herself vigorously washing her face in a white marble sink.

Those who expected a full product confessional may have been disappointed: Cardi’s beauty secrets appear to be soap and water, a washcloth, and a bottle of what appeared to be micellar water to remove her eye makeup.

“Ok so I woke up with last night make up on ...THIS IS ME ! But I always been me! Since the beginning .#BAREFACE #NOMAKEUP eyebrows not done .I don’t care I never cared,” she wrote alongside the post.

Cardi ended the video by throwing up two spiked, lilac-tipped middle fingers at the camera before realizing she’d splashed water all over her shirt.