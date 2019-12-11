Cardi B showed up at Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday in an unbelievably over-the-top look fit for, well, a queen. The rapper arrived at her hearing in a dramatic black feathered coat with a ten-foot-long train by Adrienne Landau, called the “Queen’s coat.” Cheeky.

Cardi paired her Elton John-esque outerwear with an equally outré wide-brimmed feathered hat, sleek black pants, a white button-down with a tie, and sky-high Louboutins. She looked like a Disney villainess. The woman really knows how to create a moment—an entourage even came along just to help her carry the coat around. She took it off during the proceedings.

The hearing was held regarding an allegation of assault at the Angels Strip Club in Queens last year. Two Angels bartenders claim that Cardi B and her entourage committed assault by throwing chairs, bottles, and a hookah pipe at them. One of the bartenders, Sarah “Jade” Wattley, is rumored to have had a relationship with Cardi’s husband, Offset (she now dates Tekashi 69), and claims that Cardi orchestrated an attack on her. The rapper was arrested in October of 2018 and was charged with two misdemeanors for assault and reckless endangerment. As Entertainment Tonight reports , she rejected a plea deal in April, and has since plead not guilty to twelve charges including two felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury.

Loading View on Instagram

The hearing was mainly focused on Cardi’s lawyer’s attempts to obtain private social media messages that they say will help prove her innocence. The rapper reportedly stayed silent in court, and another hearing has been set for January, which she is not required to attend. When ET spoke with Offset about the case, he said "Everything's good. We're blessed."

Cardi’s previous court looks include a range of colorful, structured suits—a perfect showcase for her early ‘90s, Fran Drescher-inspired style. If she has to go back again, at least she’ll look fabulous.