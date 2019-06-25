Cardi B just made all of the flexes in "Money" sound like child's play — literally. The rapper and Hustlers actress has dropped nearly $200,000 on jewelry for her daughter Kulture, who doesn't turn one year old until July 10.

For the occasion, Cardi and Kulture's father, Offset of Migos fame, picked up a $100,000 diamond necklace that has a heavy pendant inspired by four characters on Netflix's children's TV show, Word Party . The piece, which is more expensive than a house in some parts of the country, was created by Eliantte, as TMZ notes. It's also the latest addition to Kulture's growing jewelry box, which includes $80,000 worth of diamond tennis bracelets and matching earrings from Pristine Jewelers.

A month ago, Cardi posted about that sparkly haul she purchased for Kulture. Uploading a photo of the jewels, she wrote , “Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad bitch gonna spoil haa... If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too... I’m bragging cause I bust my ass to do so,” which she shortly after deleted.

Incredibly, that pales in comparison to Kulture's upcoming first birthday party. "It's my wife's first child so we got to go big with it," Offset told E! News of the celebration, adding, "It's going to beautiful. It's going to be nice and fun and kid-friendly." Cardi, meanwhile, has revealed to her followers that in order to pull that off, she will be spending a jaw-dropping $400,000 on the event.

That number might come as a surprise to Cardi fans, who've watched the rapper dole out financial advice and monologues on her Instagram. Back in February, Cardi defended her spending habits, saying on Instagram Stories, "I hate when celebrities do something very extravagant, buy something very luxurious, and there’s people in the comments like, ‘You could have donated that.’ Do you know that artists, celebrities — the IRS, out of every check that you make, they automatically take 45%. That means in order to spend $500,000, you gotta make at least a million.” Which means, by her math at least, that to pull of Kulture's birthday party alone, Cardi had to rake in the same amount of money. The transition to film sure must be lucrative.

