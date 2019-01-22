Though she's never not been outspoken, Cardi B has been on an especially prolific roll in the last week or so, engaging in thoughtful discussions on everything from the ongoing government shutdown to the empowering and sex-positive aspects of feminism. The latter came bright and early Tuesday morning, after conservative commentator Stephanie Hamill tweeted at the rapper to criticize the music video for "Twerk," Cardi's recent collaboration with City Girls.

"In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women? Leftists, @iamcardib, feel free to chime in," Hamill wrote on Tuesday, attaching a snippet of the "Twerk" video, which depicts the results of City Girls' tireless search for "the world's greatest twerker." In response, Cardi explained, "It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO." She continued, offering Hamill the chance to further engage in discussion, "If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks."

In perhaps the first time in internet history, and likely due to Cardi's concise yet masterful explanation of consent, victim-shaming, and modern feminism, Hamill actually conceded at least part of her argument. "I agree, No means NO, NO MATTER what!" she wrote, though she maintained her belief that "this video, & others like this sexually objectify women. I think this hurts all women & the cause. We're not sex OBJECTS!" Still, in an equally surprising turn of events, Hamill seemingly good-naturedly backed down from the debate, adding, "Clearly we see things differently, (maybe I'm just a hater bc I can't Twerk 🤣)," and inviting Cardi onto her show to further hash out their dissent.

Her point deftly made, Cardi declined to further respond to Hamill. She did, however, address a subsequent tweet to her right-wing detractors. "All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days," she wrote. "I'm not telling ya to turn liberal all I'm saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens."

Here, for good measure, is the video that so offended Hamill:

In the days preceding her back-and-forth with Hamill, Cardi expertly fired back at yet another conservative pundit. On Sunday, she stumbled upon a tweet from Tomi Lahren belittling Cardi's impassioned plea for Americans to "take some action" against the government shutdown. "You're so blinded with racism that you don't even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much," Cardi wrote. "You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!"

Maybe it's time for Cardi to seriously consider her own previously expressed dream of becoming the mayor of New York City —at least, until she turns 35 and can legally run for president.

