Good news! You no longer have to bother clapping back at Fox News personality Tomi Lahren, because Cardi B is here to do it for you.

It was Lahren who provoked the Twitter spat by finally noticing (about a week too late, mind you) Cardi's viral Instagram lecture about the Government shutdown, tweeting, "Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020." Lahren, of course, thrives on attention and has reveled in celebrity feuds in the past, so it's no surprise she tagged Cardi in the tweet, no doubt hoping to spark her ire. While in most cases we might advice it to be best to just completely ignore professional political trolls like Lahren, Cardi responded by completely paying her dust.

"Leave me alone I will dog walk you," she replied.

Lahren shot back by calling Cardi's politics "moronic," and that's when the Bronx rapped let loose.

"You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much," she wrote. "You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!"

Well, damn! Dog walk her, she did.

Lahren rose to a level of fame (or at least infamy) by finding a starter pack of a white uncle's spiciest Fox News-informed conservative hot takes and delivering them with a sort of performative indignation on a string of programs on Conservative outlets like One America News Network and Glenn Beck's The Blaze before being signed to Fox News in 2017. Her notoriety stems almost as much from the fact that Conservatives were captivated as it does that those on the left found her quizzically annoying (which is why it's perhaps best to just ignore her under normal circumstances).

Though, it seems Cardi does represent something of the perfect foil to Lahren. Both women were born within a few months of each other in 1992, and both women gravitated towards politics in college even if their ultimate goal was to find themselves in front of the camera. Both also achieved notoriety through social media virility.

Ironically, it's also more than hypocritical for Lahren to call Cardi's anti-shutdown clip "political ramblings," considering Lahren's own delivery of her "professional" political monologues isn't exactly meant to be toned down and thoroughly academic. Her rants are just as hot, if not more so. One of the biggest differences? While Lahren pre-plans her own rants, Cardi's was delivered impromptu off-the-cuff (yes, Cardi gets points for essentially politically free styling). Another? Cardi actually has a whole other actual career to attend to (quite successfully, we might add).

That was made clear after Cardi shutdown another troll who came for her.

After an anonymous account if she was going to pay her his insurance, Cardi pointed out that, well, yeah, because she's paying about $4 million in taxes this year.

Indeed, of all the "but my tax dollars!" indignation one find's on the left, at the end of the day Cardi is certainly paying more tax dollars right now than your average Lahren watcher (and indeed Lahren herself) and by their standards has just as much right if not more to go off about the goings on in Washington.

