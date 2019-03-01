Since her critically beloved album Emotion came out in 2015, seemingly wiping “Call Me Maybe” from the public memory, Carly Rae Jepsen has been a pretty inescapable pop culture darling —even her single releases are awaited as breathlessly as, say, the second Ariana Grande album inside of a year. And it’s, perhaps, due in part to delightful anecdotes like this one: In a new interview with Zane Lowe on the radio host’s Beats 1 program, Jepsen recalls taking a private jet with Seal and Michael Bolton and witnessing the former demolish a loaf of gluten-free bread, one slice at a time, without even butter or anything.

According to Spin, the three musicians were likely en route to the Miracle Gala, hosted by David Foster, in Winnipeg, Canada. “Fun fact, Seal ate an entire loaf of bread one slice at a time,” she says. “It was gluten-free, though, so that’s good.” (Carly...why does that make it better.) “It’s totally acceptable. One slice, very deliberately,” Lowe says, riffing. It does, in fact, sound very deliberate: Per Jepsen’s account, the singer opened the bag of bread, removed a slice, closed the bag of bread, and ate the slice plain. Then, repeat.

Lowe asks the singer if she was able to chat much with Seal over the course of this whole endeavor. “His mouth was rather full,” she says. So what does Jepsen do in the face of this borderline-sociopathic behavior? “I think I tried to take a video of it,” she says.

Lowe points out that one does not try to take a video; one either does or does not take a video. “I’m sorry, Seal, if you’re listening,” Jepsen says by way of admission—the footage is in her phone. (There’s also a photo, unearthed by Spin, that Bolton had posted to his Facebook page; Seal clearly has two loaves of bread, perhaps one for the return journey.)

As for how she managed to accomplish this feat: “You can take a secret video and you pretend you’re texting and you just have the phone up. Everyone’s done that, right?” Fair point. But really, Carly, for the good of us all, release the video.