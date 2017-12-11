Last night marked the premiere of Carrie Fisher's final film, Episode VIII, The Last Jedi, and, to celebrate the bittersweet occasion, her daughter Billie Lourd paid tribute to the late actress in a stunning way. Lourd, who plays Lieutenant Connix in the film which officially debuts in theaters nationwide this Friday, Dec. 15, wore a hairstyle straight out of the Princess Leia archives. She showed up at the red carpet with a braided crown at the top of her head identical to the one Fisher wore in the final scenes of the first film from the franchise, 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope. The braided bun was also an homage to the hairstyle Fisher wore in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, although that Princess Leia hairstyle was less of a bun and more of a milkmaid's braid, as Us Weekly points out. Fisher sparkled in the look, which she paired with silver eyeshadow and a silver sequin dress by Tom Ford.
Fisher's hairstylist Christian Wood posted an up close look at the fitting premiere look, which also included a matching glimmering manicure by Mary Wolf. "Kira," Lourd whispered in the video, a nod to the shiny filter Wood used, which he described with ✨💎✨ emojis in the caption. "The gorgeous @praisethelourd for tonight’s #StarWars premiere," he wrote.
This isn't the first time Lourd has referenced her mother's trailblazing heroine character. In April, a handful of months after Fisher's sudden death, Lourd wore a custom white Tom Ford dress with a turtleneck and billowy sleeves that recalled her mother's iconic draped dress in the debut Star Wars. "🙏🏼🌠🙏🏼 Feeling the ultimate strength of the force from all of the incredible fans at #starwarscelebration after our tribute to my #momby," Lourd wrote on Instagram, where she shared a photo of her look.
In September, Lourd gave a rare interview about the tragic loss of her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds — who passed away one day after her mother — telling Ellen DeGeneres, “It’s so hard to talk about. I don’t know, if I say that I’m doing good, I’m too happy. And if I say that I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess. So it’s really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with."
