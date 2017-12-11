Last night marked the premiere of Carrie Fisher's final film , Episode VIII, The Last Jedi, and, to celebrate the bittersweet occasion, her daughter Billie Lourd paid tribute to the late actress in a stunning way. Lourd, who plays Lieutenant Connix in the film which officially debuts in theaters nationwide this Friday, Dec. 15, wore a hairstyle straight out of the Princess Leia archives. She showed up at the red carpet with a braided crown at the top of her head identical to the one Fisher wore in the final scenes of the first film from the franchise, 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope. The braided bun was also an homage to the hairstyle Fisher wore in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, although that Princess Leia hairstyle was less of a bun and more of a milkmaid's braid, as Us Weekly points out . Fisher sparkled in the look, which she paired with silver eyeshadow and a silver sequin dress by Tom Ford.

Fisher's hairstylist Christian Wood posted an up close look at the fitting premiere look, which also included a matching glimmering manicure by Mary Wolf . "Kira," Lourd whispered in the video, a nod to the shiny filter Wood used, which he described with ✨💎✨ emojis in the caption. "The gorgeous @praisethelourd for tonight’s #StarWars premiere," he wrote.

This isn't the first time Lourd has referenced her mother's trailblazing heroine character . In April, a handful of months after Fisher's sudden death, Lourd wore a custom white Tom Ford dress with a turtleneck and billowy sleeves that recalled her mother's iconic draped dress in the debut Star Wars. "🙏🏼🌠🙏🏼 Feeling the ultimate strength of the force from all of the incredible fans at #starwarscelebration after our tribute to my #momby," Lourd wrote on Instagram, where she shared a photo of her look.

In September, Lourd gave a rare interview about the tragic loss of her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds — who passed away one day after her mother — telling Ellen DeGeneres, “It’s so hard to talk about. I don’t know, if I say that I’m doing good, I’m too happy. And if I say that I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess. So it’s really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with."

