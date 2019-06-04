Catherine O’Hara Took Moira’s Wigs From the Schitt’s Creek Set

In a very Moira Rose move, the actress Catherine O’Hara stole her character’s famous wigs from the Schitt’s Creek set. The beloved Canadian sitcom recently wrapped its sixth and final season, and so its cast decided to take home a few souvenirs. Eugene Levy opted for family portraits, Annie Murphy took her character Alexis’s diploma in “pubic relations,” and showrunner Dan Levy took home the framed first receipt from Rose Apothecary. But O’Hara may have gotten the best goods.

“I have a rack full of clothes that I’m hoping to take, but I have to find out how much I’m going to owe,” the actress said at a For Your Consideration panel . “I don’t get all of it for free, but it’s so tempting. I have such a beautiful wardrobe.”

Moira’s wig wall and her many, many notable outfits were truly part of the fabric of Schitt’s Creek . She swanned around a rural Canadian town in full Daphne Guinness regalia, a beautiful bébé in an endless parade of hairpieces. Remember when she wore one wig on top of another wig as a hat? Absolutely iconic.

The cast also expressed understandable sadness at the show’s ending. “It’s been strangely—I guess not so strangely—emotional, but it’s definitely been cathartic and lovely and sad and all the things that you would hope for,” Dan Levy told Variety . “Having an emotional response to things ending means that you’ve done something right and that you care.”

“The motel that my character went to bed crying every night—cried herself to sleep, hoping to get out of there—careful what you wish for,” O’Hara added. “I cried.”

But Levy is satisfied with the series finale. “At the end of the day, all people want out of a series finale is just a really f—ing great episode of your show,” he said. “A simple conclusion to a story is just as impactful as taking your characters on this weird 180 to just try and do something exciting.”

