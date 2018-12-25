Everybody knows Mariah Carey is the true Queen of Christmas—she established herself as such back in 1994 when she released "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and has kept her festive reign over the holidays for nearly a quarter of a century. Still, she isn't the only celebrity to take things to the next level every December. The Kardashians , the Hiltons, and the Smiths have all given each other a run for their money in terms of who can be the most extra on Christmas, with all manner of over-the-top Christmas cards, poses on Santa's lap (or with the Grinch), and ugly holiday sweaters. Of course, there is no better place to be extra about the holidays than on Instagram . Here the most extra of the extra celebrities—when it comes to the holidays, anyway.

Mariah Carey

Even Mariah can't help but sing along to her Christmas album.

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale, for one, is not too cool to dress up in matching pajamas with her family on Christmas.

Kim Kardashian

There are so many Kardashian spawn already.

Drew Barrymore

Watch out Mariah... Drew might be releasing a Christmas album sometime soon.

Kourtney Kardashian

Of course the Grinch is friends with Kourtney...

Katy Perry

Katy's Christmas spirit is so bright it can't be captured properly in a photo.

Kylie Jenner

Now all we need is a golden lip kit under the tree.

Reese Witherspoon

Gotta love the matching red outfits.

Martha Stewart

I can't say it was anytime recently, Martha...

Jennifer Lopez

Retweet.

John Legend

Precious.

Paris Hilton

Imagine receiving this Christmas card in the mail!

Will Smith

TBH that sweater is really ugly.

Ellen Degeneres

Finally a Christmas ornament that doesn't shatter.

Kris Jenner

The Porsche is cool and all, but who gave Kris that giant red bear?

Diana Ross

Who needs a white Christmas when you can having matching white outfits on Christmas?

