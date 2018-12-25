Everybody knows Mariah Carey is the true Queen of Christmas—she established herself as such back in 1994 when she released "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and has kept her festive reign over the holidays for nearly a quarter of a century. Still, she isn't the only celebrity to take things to the next level every December. The Kardashians, the Hiltons, and the Smiths have all given each other a run for their money in terms of who can be the most extra on Christmas, with all manner of over-the-top Christmas cards, poses on Santa's lap (or with the Grinch), and ugly holiday sweaters. Of course, there is no better place to be extra about the holidays than on Instagram. Here the most extra of the extra celebrities—when it comes to the holidays, anyway.
Mariah Carey
Even Mariah can't help but sing along to her Christmas album.
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale, for one, is not too cool to dress up in matching pajamas with her family on Christmas.
Kim Kardashian
There are so many Kardashian spawn already.
Drew Barrymore
Watch out Mariah... Drew might be releasing a Christmas album sometime soon.
Kourtney Kardashian
Of course the Grinch is friends with Kourtney...
Katy Perry
Katy's Christmas spirit is so bright it can't be captured properly in a photo.
Kylie Jenner
Now all we need is a golden lip kit under the tree.
Reese Witherspoon
Gotta love the matching red outfits.
Martha Stewart
I can't say it was anytime recently, Martha...
Jennifer Lopez
Retweet.
John Legend
Precious.
Paris Hilton
Imagine receiving this Christmas card in the mail!
Will Smith
TBH that sweater is really ugly.
Ellen Degeneres
Finally a Christmas ornament that doesn't shatter.
Kris Jenner
The Porsche is cool and all, but who gave Kris that giant red bear?
Diana Ross
Who needs a white Christmas when you can having matching white outfits on Christmas?
