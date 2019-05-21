The only question we had while watching Céline Dion on the latest installment of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” was: What took so long? The legendary singer seems tailor-made for the popular The Late Late Show segment, thanks to her endless catalog of hits and the way she has come to embrace her outsize camp persona. Well, better late than never.

Dion joined Corden for a Las Vegas edition of “Carpool Karaoke,” which begins with Corden pulling up to Caesars Palace, where Dion is currently headlining one of the most successful residencies in Las Vegas history . After Corden asks Dion to be his tour guide for the day, the singer playfully shames him by saying, “Well I just have a day off once a year and you called me on that day.”

From there, the duo revisit Dion’s extensive career, with Dion responding to all of Corden’s queries in song. “I have to say, you really have a song for every moment,” Corden says. They proceed to knock out impressive versions of classics like “Because You Loved Me,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “I Drove All Night,” and of course, “My Heart Will Go On,” which they performed in front of the iconic Fountains of Bellagio in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. They even did some Titanic cosplay, with Corden doing his best Leonardo DiCaprio impersonation.

Throughout their journey, Dion managed to shed some light on what it’s like being one of the world’s most famous singers. Among the benefits, apparently, is having a shoe collection that totals in the thousands. Corden even decided that he had to trim that number down by giving some pairs of Dion's shoes away to stunned onlookers, who were more than happy to accept. But the highlight of the entire outing had to be when Dion gave a stirring rendition of “Baby Shark.” Children’s birthday parties will never be the same again. Watch below.

