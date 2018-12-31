Las Vegas queen recognized Las Vegas queen, apparently. Yes, Celine Dion scored tickets to the second night of Lady Gaga 's Enigma residency at the Park MGM, and, as evidenced by video captured by fellow concert goers, she most certainly got her life and revealed herself to be a Gaga superfan in the process. She even knew the "Bad Romance" choreography. Who could have guessed?

Though, Dion has become something of the mother hen of Vegas performers. With her first residency A New Day... , she helped rehabilitate the idea of doing shows in Vegas, and her two long-running residencies are the most successful in Sin City, or anywhere in the world for that matter. In essence, Celine walked on to a Vegas stage so Lady Gaga could fly (no, literally, Gaga flies on to the stage during Enigma ). Dion has also been known to send Vegas newbies like Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani roses on the first night of their shows, but we haven't quite seen her this jazzed up about another Vegas performer before. See for yourself:

Like a true Little Monster, she even knows the moves:

It's even more impressive considering that Dion played her own show the night before and is scheduled for another one tonight.

This isn't the first time the two have crossed paths either. They had a particularly memorable meet up on the red carpet of the 2017 Grammys:

Perhaps it's not surprising to find out Dion is a Gaga fan. After all, like Gaga, she's taken a liking to wearing edgy fashion out and about over the past few years , and recently attempted to single handedly end the gender binary with the campaign for her unisex line of children's wear.

Alas, Dion's own time in Vegas is scheduled to come to an end (for now anyway) with the final show of Celine set for June 8th of 2019. She'll have wound up playing well over a 1000 shows in the city when all is said and done.

As for Gaga, her plans for Vegas aren't quite as Celine-sized. Her residency, which included Enigma and special occasional night dedicated to her love of jazz and simply playing the piano, will only run for a planned 32 shows interspaced throughout the year (with noticeable gaps open for Oscar season and the like).

Perhaps Dion of "My Hear Will Go On Fame" also slipped Gaga some advice about performing "Shallow" at the ceremony.

