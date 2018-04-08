When people look back on this era of Saturday Night Live , they will definitely remember the recurring segment "Black Jeopardy," the often-brilliant analysis, satirization, and even explanation of black culture and American race relations couched in, of all things, a game show. The "Trump Voter" segment during Tom Hanks's episode two years ago was particularly smart, and last night's installation, with host Chadwick Boseman , proved just as cutting.

Boseman, as his Black Panther character T'Challa, king of Wakanda, faced off against Chris Redd as Rashad and Leslie Jones as Shanice in the only game show where "prize money is paid in installments," as Kenan Thompason, as host Darnell Hayes, explained. It was "the blackest Black Jeopardy yet!" T'Challa didn't do super well in getting the actual answers, but his guesses were so respectful and nice that he won a few points, anyway. Not that he needs the cash as the king of a country rich in vibranium and armed with the most technologically advanced science on Earth. And also the nation's greatest resource, Shuri . If all of his answers were correct, we should be able to help the police solve crimes without thinking twice, but alas, this is the American version of Black Jeopardy, not the Wakandan.

Watch the sketch below to test your own knowledge in categories like Grown Ass, Aw Hell Naw, and, as always, White People. Remember, if you win, you could get Sprite. Doesn't matter why it's Sprite, it just is. Sprite!

"I sense that this white woman does not season her food. And if she does, it is only with a tiny bit of salt. And no paprika. And she will probably add something unnecessary, like...raisins. So, something tells me that I should say...aw, hell nah Karen, keep your bland-add potato salad to yourself."

