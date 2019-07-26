Friday saw the arrival of Chance the Rapper’s long-awaited debut album, The Big Day. As expected, it’s a magnum opus that spans 19 songs and three skits, with a run-time of nearly one hour and twenty minutes. In it, Chance reflects on his new status as a husband, his experiences as a father, his faith, and the oppression of minorities in America.

And while everyone expected Chance to go all out for his major label debut, no one could have predicted the incredibly diverse roster of artists that contributed to the effort.

Yes, it features some of the biggest rappers in the game, including Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj , and Megan Thee Stallion. But Chance also enlisted the services of some unlikely colleagues, prompting reactions online that span the full spectrum of emotions, from excitement to beffudlement.

For instance, Death Cab for Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard makes an appearance, as does pop star-du-jour, Shawn Mendes . Even Chance’s own father, Ken Bennett, appears on a song. Chance also expanded his scope past today’s current chart-toppers by tapping legends like Annie Lennox, Randy Newman, and James Taylor to appear. As you can see, no one was more excited by Lennox’s contribution than Chance himself.

But he wasn’t the only one who couldn’t contain his joy upon the album’s release, especially when it came to the diverse group of contributors, who also include Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Timbaland, Lido, John Legend, and CocoRosie. Check out some of the best reactions to Chance the Rapper’s The Big Day below.

Related: Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Got Married in the Presence of Kim and Kanye