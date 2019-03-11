Following his proposal last year on the Fourth of July , Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley got married over the weekend at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California. The pair actually first got married more than two months ago, on December 27, though it seems safe to say that, unlike this time around, their previous civil ceremony at the Cook County clerk's office in Chicago wasn't attended by Kim Kardashian or Kanye West.

Corley and the 25-year-old rapper have a three-year-old daughter, though their relationship, which has been on and off over the past few years, dates back to long before that. Chance recently shared via an Instagram recalling the first time he met Corley, when she was performing a Destiny's Child song and he was all of nine years old. "I knew I was gonna marry that girl," he wrote. "Sixteen years later it's happening. This [weekend] is the time, and the place is my wedding. I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny." (In a move of true devotion, he also also tweeted the story, and made the tweets his Instagram link in bio.) Unsurprisingly, then, he also posted a gallery of photos of him and Corley posting together the Monday after the wedding.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Among those who attended were, in Chance's words, "the men who mentored [him]," Dave Chappelle and Kanye West among them. (West and Kardashian were reportedly the last to arrive out of the 150 or so guests, including Chance's little brother, Taylor Bennett, and his past collaborator, Joey Purp.)

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Naturally, there was also a photo booth:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

He wasn't the only celebrity to get married this weekend, in the presence of special guests: Lea Michele also married her fiancé of a year, Zandy Reich, in a ceremony officiated by one Ryan Murphy.

Related: Miley Cyrus Unleashes Trove of Wedding Photos in Celebration of Valentine’s Day