Ever since Taylor Swift went dark on the Fourth of July, other celebrities have had the chance to shine. Here, find all of the beers, burgers, and babies that made it to your favorite star's Instagram account on Independence Day.

Kim Kardashian tried her hand at water skiing (she wasn't very good, but eventually got the hang of it, and naturally she documented the entire thing on Instagram Stories), while her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner lounged at home to model the latest Yeezy looks with family and friends before the fireworks got started.

Tracee Ellis Ross got silly in Parisian couture, Reese Witherspoon packed some proper Americana attire for her festive fourth at an undisclosed location, and Zayn couldn't help but get a little bit crafty with his very own declaration of independence on Instagram.

Of course, no Fourth of July celebration would be completed without burgers, which Gigi Hadid handled on the grill at her place; babies, which John Legend so graciously brought to the table with a photo of his son Miles; and the occasional "family" reunion, which Selena Gomez celebrated with Disney co-star David Henrie.

Once the fireworks got started, not even celebrities could resist posting those loud lo-fi snaps of pyrotechnics (even Jennifer Lopez couldn't resist!), but the real winner of this year's Fourth of July shenanigans is Beyoncé and Solange's mom, Tina Knowles. No one could wear those festive red, white, and blue specs quite like she did while recording her Independence Day celebration at home in California.

Of course, no one outdid Chance the Rapper, who revealed on the Fourth of July that he got engaged to his girlfriend Kirsten Corley . So far, there's no Instagram, but he did tweet, "She said yes".

