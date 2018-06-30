Kim Kardashian Claims One Family Member Doesn't Want to Be a Kardashian Anymore

The only show that takes its drama more seriously than Game Of Thrones is back, baby! Keeping Up With the Kardashians just dropped the first trailer for its next season. In the teaser, Kim Kardashian refers to herself as "Kimberly" (um, okay) and asks if we, the audience, missed her family. That might be a stretch, considering Kardashian's family is in the news everyday, but the return of KUWTK is welcome, for sure.

The minute-long clip teases all the usual Kardashian stuff—trying on clothes, going on vacation, having a baby—and looks like a lot of fun. In her narration, Kim claims that while they've been "keeping a low profile" (... okay), the sisters are "closer than ever" even as they scream, cry, and curse at each other. In that way, they really are normal sisters.

Toward the end of the clip, Kim ominously remarks, "She just doesn't want to be a Kardashian anymore," referencing an unseen family member. To which Khloe replies, "She could shove Kardashian up her f---ing vagina." Not sure what exactly Khloe means by this, but it sure does sound like a fun reveal.

Besides the mystery of which Kardashian doesn't want to be one anymore, we also get a glimpse of the new Kardashian-West baby, Chicago (or "Chi"), Khloe's baby bump, the requisite Caitlyn Jenner drama and yes, during the group hug at around the 34-second-mark, that is Scott Disick. I watched this moment many times to confirm. It's Scott Disick, who has returned.

The E! mainstay returns August 5.

