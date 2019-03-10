A year after first announcing her engagement via Instagram, Lea Michele is married. The former Glee actress wed Zandy Reich, her boyfriend of two years and the president of the clothing brand AYR, in an intimate ceremony in Napa, California, on Saturday evening.

Among the small crowd of family and friends were Michele’s Glee costars Darren Criss, Jonathan Groff, who served as maid of honor, and Becca Tobin and Scream Queens costar Emma Roberts. Show creator Ryan Murphy officiated the ceremony at Michele’s request, per Brides. (Tobin, for her part, asked that Jane Lynch officiate her 2017 wedding.) She also told the magazine she asked Criss to perform—she had, after all, recently performed at his wedding to girlfriend Mia Swier—but it’s not clear whether the actor came through for her.

Some other salient details: The dress, she told People last year, was the first one she tried on. “I’m a very decisive person,” she explained. Judging by the photos from the wedding, exclusively published in People, the dress was a white strapless ballgown; she hasn’t yet shared the designer. The venue was garnished with many, many white roses to match. Michele’s Zola wedding registry is still online, showing off the array of home essentials the newlyweds were hoping to add to their collection—a KitchenAid stand mixer in a cool teal, a very complete set of Wusthof knives, gold flatware, a record player. It pays off to have a sponsored wedding .

Extremely active Instagrammer Lea Michele has been keeping her followers apprised of every development in her engagement. Last summer, her friends hosted an engagement party; then came a winter bridal shower. Last month, Michele and some of her closest friends—Roberts and Tobin, as well as Jamie Lynn Sigler, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and others—jetted off to Hawaii for her bachelorette weekend. Hawaii, Napa, it all sounds like a great time.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram