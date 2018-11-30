The Chanel Spring/Summer 2018 Haute Couture show in January of this year saw models like Kaia Gerber , dressed in muted tweed skirt suits and birdcage-veiled headpieces, wending their way through a maze of runways in a dreamy garden centered around a fountain in the middle of Paris. The materials and designs fell in line with decades-old Chanel conventions, and the hair and makeup, though avant-garde, were just as unexpected as we've come to expect from Karl Lagerfeld ; but the designer did break one major tradition: He had the tranquil garden scene built from scratch around the 18th-century fountain, rather than filling the French capital's Grand Palais with his usual drama.

Lagerfeld, of course, neglected to explain why, exactly, he decided to forgo his typical venue. All he would tell Vogue at the show was that the idea for the rose-covered pergola-filled setup had come to him in a spontaneous moment, and not out of any desire to send shockwaves through the fashion world. "I'm not a marketing person; I don't know what I'm doing, in a way—it's just a feeling," he said.

Next month, however, Netflix subscribers will get a peek into the process of creating the show. According to WWD , the inaugural episode of upcoming documentary series 7 Days Out will follow Lagerfeld in the week leading up to the January couture presentation. The Chanel episode will depict all the preparations that took place in Lagerfeld's design studio, in the brand's haute couture ateliers, and in their Métiers d'Art craftsman-focused ateliers. The short film was reportedly directed by Andrew Rossi, the brains behind another popular fashion doc, The First Monday in May , about the preparations for the "China: Through the Looking Glass"-themed 2015 Met Gala.

The 7 Days Out collection will be released on Netflix on December 21. Besides Lagerfeld and Chanel, the subsequent episodes will follow other masterminds in the realms of food, space, sports, entertainment, and more, including one chronicling the 2017 renovations of New York City's Michelin starred eatery Eleven Madison Park, and another giving viewers an inside look at the famed Westminster Dog Show.

