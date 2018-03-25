Charlotte Casiraghi, Grace Kelly's Granddaughter and Karl Lagerfeld Favorite, Is Engaged

Congratulations are in order to Charlotte Casiraghi , ninth in line to the Monegasque throne, daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and granddaughter of Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco, on her engagement to Dimitri Rassam. After dating for a year, the glamorous couple attended Monaco's charitable Rose Ball last night with Casiraghi wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger. Plus a stunning black Yves Saint Laurent dress because, you know, it's a ball and whatnot.

Pinterest Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Also in attendance at the event, which benefits the Princess Grace Foundation, were a beaming Princess Caroline, on the arm of Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld, Charlotte's brother Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice, and Princess Alexandra of Hanover. The perfect family affair to celebrate a new addition.

Hello!'s sister publication Hola ! reported the engagement earlier this month, and according to their source, the wedding will take place "this summer in Sicily, where Dimitri's mother, actress Carole Bouquet, has a stunning villa."

According to the Daily Mail , Rassam is a French film producer and the son of actress Carole Bouquet, a friend of Casiraghi's mother princess Caroline. Both he and Casiraghi have a child apiece from previous relationships; Charlotte is the mother of four-year-old Raphaël, and Dimitri is the father of a six-year-old girl.

The low-key couple was recently spotted together at the London civil ceremony for Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover, Casiraghi's step-brother. Their wedding ceremony , a few months later, drew princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and supermodel Kate Moss to Peru, so we can only imagine what the guest list will be like in Sicily.

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming nuptials quickly approaching, it certainly begs the question:is it royal cuffing season?

