Kate Moss and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Attended a Royal Wedding in Peru This Weekend

Can't wait for the royal wedding? No worries, there was one last week. Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover tied the know on Friday, March 16, in Lima, Peru, in a gorgeous ceremony at the baroque 17th Basilica San Pedro church. Prince Christian is in the line of succession to the Hanoverian throne (though the Kingdom of Hanover was abolished centuries ago), and de Osma hails from one of Lima's oldest and most elite families.

Technically , the couple legally married five months ago at a civil ceremony in London, but everyone knows it's not official until you've thrown a big party. According to the Peruvian Times , the noon wedding, a religious ceremony, "Twas followed by lunch at the elite Club Nacional on the Plaza San Martin, and cocktails in the evening at the Berckemeyer house in Miraflores, one of the few remaining grand houses on Av. Arequipa, built by the bride’s great grandparents in the early 1930s when the area was just being developed." But this was just the middle of three days of festivities to mark the occasion. The part started on "Thursday with cocktails at Astrid & Gaston’s restaurant in the colonial Moreyra house in San Isidro, and are to continue on Saturday with a party at the Museo de Osma in Barranco, a national heritage building built in 1906 as a summer home for the De Osma family and which now exhibits one of the city’s most important private collections of colonial and pre-hispanic art," reports the article. The guest list included princesses of York Eugenie and Beatrice , supermodel Kate Moss and her boyfrend Count Nikolai Von Bismarck , and a number of royals from Monaco.

Now, take a moment just to appreciate Alessandra's gown, designed by Jorge Vázquez, per Hello! , Christian's three-piece suit and, most importantly, the bride's tiara ?

Pinterest Alessandra de Osma arrives with her father Ernesto de Osma to her wedding with Prince Christian of Hanover at Basilica San Pedro on March 16, 2018 in Lima, Peru. Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Pinterest Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie arrive to the wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma at Basilica San Pedro on March 16, 2018 in Lima, Peru. Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Pinterest Prince Christian of Hanover (L) and his wife Peruvian Alessandra de Osma, leave San Pedro church in Lima after their wedding ceremony on March 16, 2018. Photo credit should read ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP/Getty Images

Pinterest Supermodel Kate Moss (L) and her boyfriend Count Nikolai Von Bismarck (R) arrive to the wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma at Basilica San Pedro on March 16, 2018 in Lima, Peru. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Congratulations, Christian and Alessandra!

