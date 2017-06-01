Chloë Grace Moretz is letting her disappointment with the advertising campaign for her new movie Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs be known. With marketing materials making their way around the Cannes Film Festival last month, the animated film promoted itself as a family comedy that retells the Snow White narrative with the tagline: "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?"

The narrative itself is already a bit questionable — a central plot element is a pair of shoes that transforms a princess from being curvy to being traditional Disney Princess-like thin — but the poster for the film displayed at the festival didn't help alleviate the controversy. It shows the princess at two different weights, with the implication that being thinner is considered more "beautiful."

Now, Moretz, who voices the princess in the English version, is speaking out about her disapproval the poster, clarifying that she was not informed of the film's marketing strategy ahead of time. "I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team," she tweeted. "Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety. The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control."

Plus-size model Tess Holliday was one of the first people to blast the campaign on social media, expressing bewilderment at the campaign being approved in the first place.

The South Korea–based animation studio that produced the film, Lucas, has since issued a statement to announce that it has “terminated” the campaign and “wishes to apologize.” In a statement to Entertainment Weekly , one of the film's producers explained that the film "carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty" and that the members of the team "sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused."

