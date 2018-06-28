The buzz around Luca Guadagnino ’s upcoming homage to *Suspiria *—not to be confused with a "remake"—is deafening. And now, Chloë Grace Moretz is adding to it. The actress, whose mysterious role in the reboot of Dario Argento's 1977 horror film has yet to be officially detailed, but she has confirmed that the movie is just as "crazy" as you'd expect.

When talking about the process of shooting the film , which sent Dakota Johnson to therapy and has since been called "one of the most f---ed up things I've ever seen" by one critic, Moretz said, simply, “That was a crazy movie to be a part of.” “It’s unlike any other directing process I have ever been a part of," she said at a press junket, as IndieWire notes . "It’s Luca’s. Luca is Luca and there’s kind of no mistaking it for anything else,” she said. “He’ll let you do the craziest stuff on screen and won’t bat an eye, he’ll tell you to go farther.”

Where exactly did that lead to? Moretz won't budge on explaining. All she said of her character is, “Here’s the thing, it’s so secretive that it’s super locked down. It’s secretive and I want it to be secretive because you guys are gonna be so shocked. It is wild. It’s crazy.” There's that word again.

Moretz was willing to reveal that she will be speaking primarily in a different language throughout the film, as Timothée Chalamet did in Guadagnino's recent Call Me By Your Name . “I can say this, I speak German mainly in the movie," she said. "So you won’t recognize me very well. I seem like a different person and I sound like a different person.”

Whatever that role is, she'll be playing it alongside star Dakota Johnson, who will be suiting up as a modern dancer at a prestigious school that's led by headmistress Madame Blanc, aka Tilda Swinton. Something is not right in the building. The creepy ambience will be enhanced by Radiohead's Thom Yorke, who is soundtracking the film. "It’s absolutely terrifying,” he told BBC of the experience. “It’s hard because I’m way out of my comfort zone."

Moretz went as far as to compare Suspiria to The Shining . “This is a really big statement, but this is the closest to modern Stanley Kubrick I‘ve ever seen,” she said. “You’re put into a world, which I can only describe it as being like The Shining in a lot of ways, where you’re just encompassed in a filmmaker’s brain and you’re just implanted in there, and there’s nothing like it that you will ever see.” Thankfully, we all have until November 2, 2018 to mentally prepare for that.

