It was 45 years ago when Christie Brinkley was first discovered at the age of 19 in a post office in Paris. Soon after, she nabbed the cover of Glamour , a contract with CoverGirl, and three consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue covers—and, just like that, a supermodel was born. Nearly five decades later, Brinkley is still going strong as one of fashion's most recognizable faces—and, remarkably, one that looks not much different than it did back in 1973. It's no wonder, then, that Brinkley was tapped to judge the second season of American Beauty Star , which will premiere Wednesday, January 2 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime. Ahead of the show's premiere, Brinkley breaks down her own beauty secrets, including how she maintains that enviable youthful glow.

What are your favorite go-to beauty products?

My go-to favorite beauty products include my Christie Brinkley Authentic Beauty Recapture 360 day cream; I love to be outdoors and this gives me the protection I need. I also can’t live without my Christie Brinkley foundation, I use medium neutral or medium warm. Blush and under eye cancelers are a must for me as well.

When you wake up in the morning, what is the first thing you do, beauty-wise?

When I first wake up, I exfoliate using my Complete Clarity Daily Facial Exfoliating Polish to wake up my skin, then I drench my skin in my Pure Radience Illuminating Facial Oils while I’m making my coffee and warm water with lemon. I let all the biomimic oil, sweet almond macadamia, evening primrose, and all the other ingredients nurture my skin, and then apply my Recapture 360 day cream.

What is your nightly bedtime beauty routine?

Not to sound like an ad, but I really do use all of my own products. At night I use my daily gentle cleaners to wash off my makeup and for the eyes use Andrea Eye Q’s eye makeup remover wipes, the oils again and then lastly my Recapture 360 Night Anti-Again treatment to work with the biorhythms of my body while I sleep.

Who is your beauty icon?

That is too hard to say. I look up to too many people!

What is the best bit of beauty advice you’ve ever received and who was it from?

My mom always told me to smile, because it “brightens up your whole face."

What is the best beauty trick you have picked up on set?

Before going on a set I didn’t know much at all about makeup. From working I learned how to use light and shadows, how to carve the perfect cheekbone with your makeup, how to make your eyes bigger or wider, or your lips fuller. All these genius tips to completely switch around your whole look.

What is one beauty item you recommend everyone buy?

Posh Blush. Everyone needs a healthy glow!

What is your go-to beauty look for a night out? Eyelashes, for sure. When I add eye lashes to my look it completely makes me feel like “night out!"

What is your ideal spa day, and where?

My ideal spa day would be at Parrot Cay in the Caribbean, a massage and sometimes acupuncture.

What is the biggest skincare rule you abide by?

Sunblock !

What is one treatment you’re afraid to try?

Fraxel [lasers]... I have tried it once and it left me blistered. That being said, I know it is good for sun-damaged skin, so it must be done by a great doctor.

What is your biggest beauty splurge?

Ultherapy. I do it once a year!

Favorite form of self-care?

Besides the massage mentioned above, a good organic healthy meal. (And maybe washed down with some of my vegan, organic, sugar-free prosecco, Bellissima).

Worst beauty trend that you’ve participated in?

Cutting my own bangs! There is no way of concealing choppy too short bangs!