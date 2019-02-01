The early-aughts feud between Christina Aguilera and Pink was supposed to be a closed case. Everyone else has been over this beef (or never really cared about it much to begin with) for many years now, but, for some reason, the two pop divas can't seem to resist bringing it up.

On Thursday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live , during which Aguilera sent love to her former Mickey Mouse Club costars Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears , and called Eminem "real thirsty" for dissing her on his 2018 album, she also cleared the air about that alleged "altercation" between herself and Pink. Aguilera insisted that things didn't exactly go down the way Pink said they did and that, in fact, she had expected the supposed disagreement between the two to result in a loving moment.

The feud dates back all the way to 2001, when she and Pink filmed the music video for Moulin Rouge! 's version of "Lady Marmalade" alongside Mya and Lil' Kim. Around that time, the pair went to a club together, where Pink has said Aguilera attempted to punch her; Xtina remembered things a little bit differently. "I seem to have a different memory of a night we had at a club, where we played spin the bottle," Aguilera told Cohen with a laugh. "I wouldn't swing on her. She can beat my ass.... I was excited about a kiss!"

According to Aguilera, the kiss—much like the alleged punch that Pink insists started this whole beef—never happened. "She don't wanna get dirty," Aguilera said, but noted that Pink is now "cool" and "a different person," putting a moratorium on the matter. Until, that is, one of them inevitably brings it back up again in two years.

In October 2017, Pink appeared on another episode of Watch What Happens Live and talked about how she and Aguilera had buried the hatchet after their feud. "We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha," she said. "I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal," she went on. "Women have to learn how to support each other. It's not taught to us on the playground," she continued, before claiming that Aguilera "swung" on her in a club back in the day. "We made up on The Voice . It was funny, I laughed," Pink said.

