After spending most of the second half of 2018 recovering from her July overdose , Demi Lovato is ending the year on a positive note. On Friday, the Recording Academy released the nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards , and among them was a nod for Lovato and Christina Aguilera 's May collaboration, "Fall in Line." After the noms were announced, Lovato made a rare appearance on social media to celebrate the honor.

"Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y'all... thank you @xtina. I love you so much," she tweeted, alongside a screenshot of the entire Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. "I grew up in Texas, singing to @xtina everyday, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes.. if you would've told me I'd have a Grammy nod with her I would've laughed in your face!! This is so surreal." She shared the same screenshot on her Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you for this opportunity.. Can't believe I'm nominated for a Grammy with someone I grew up singing to. My idol forever."

Aguilera also shared her excitement on Twitter, reposting Lovato's initial message and adding, "You deserve it all and getting to work with you was its own award for me @ddlovato. There's no one I'd rather share this with!!"

The nomination is the second for Lovato, whose album Confident was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2017; Aguilera, meanwhile, has been nominated 20 times (including her two 2019 nods), and won five. The duo have a particularly stacked category this time around: They'll go up against the Backstreet Boys, Tony Bennett and Diana Krall, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Maroon 5 and Cardi B, Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton, and Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey.

Friday's gracious posts are the latest of only a handful of times that Lovato has posted on social media since her hospitalization. She initially broke her silence in early November, when she shared a photo of herself voting in the midterm elections. A few weeks later, on Thanksgiving, she shared a photo in her Instagram Story of a table laden with turkey, stuffing, and countless other sides. And just this week, she posted a selfie in her Brazilian jiu-jitsu uniform, writing, "Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair," and adding, "#nevergiveup."

