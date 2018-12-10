British high fashion isn't afraid of bold patterns and bright colors (you've seen Absolutely Fabulous , right?), but both the families of Cindy Crawford and Victoria Beckham showed up to the Fashion Awards in London, one of British fashion's biggest nights, in uniforms of almost all black. It's not exactly like one of the first families of American style and their British counterparts were precisely matchy-matchy, but look closely and the similarities are uncanny.

Both moms, Cindy and Victoria, showed up in floor-length black gowns that emphasized their shoulders and arms (although, Crawford's also came with a slit to show off a leg).

Both dads, Rande Gerber and David Beckham, showed up in black suits with an open collar in lieu of ties. Beckham, however, opted for a double breasted jacket with a white shirt, while Gerber went a bit more American with a black shirt and a single-breasted jacket.

Both families' eldest sons, Brooklyn Beckham and Presley Gerber, also opted for suits that set them apart subtly from their fathers. Though, Beckham went with a traditional white shirt and black tie, while Gerber went with a black tee and thin silver chain.

It was Kaia Gerber who proved to be the sole exception. Though her outfit still had black as a base color, it was the metallic ornamentation that made it pop. Perhaps it was a coordinated effort on behalf of the Gerbers, as Kaia was the star of the night after all; she was nominated for Model of the Year. Though, we should note that Victoria was also nominated in the British Designer of the Year Womenswear category as well.

The fact both families showed up together in all-black was also particularly striking considering how colorful the rest of the red carpet was. For reference, take a look at the fact that Georgia May Jagger showed up in an hot pink suit with brand new hot pink hair as well. BFF Suki Waterhouse was on her arm in a pastel yellow.

Jagger's mother and sister, Jerry Hall and Elizabeth Jagger, also showed up separately to the event, and in decidedly non-monotone looks. So, it certainly wasn't a mandate that all fashion families show up in matching shade.

No matter the side of the Atlantic, it does appears that many fashionable families know black is an easy coordinating color. Maybe the biggest surprise, however, is that Beckham decided to let her family dress in all black in the first place. Last year she confided to The Telegraph that she herself was a bit sick of alway wearing the darkest color, and was really enjoying mixing it up with color form time to time.

"I used to wear a lot of black, so I would never understand why certain people used to say, 'You need to wear color.' I just thought black was great but now I really enjoy wearing color. When I see pictures of myself in color it feels fresh and more useful," she said. "I'm in a great position because I can see pictures of myself and learn from what I see."

