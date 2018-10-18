It may have been decades since Cindy Crawford first burst onto the scene as one of the world's original supermodels, but her most recent bare-faced photo proves that she definitely still got it. The model turned mogul posted a makeup-free gym selfie to Instagram on Wednesday, and her followers were nothing short of impressed by how stunning she looked.

The au naturel pic earned double-taps from stars like Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Munn, and Lily Aldridge , the latter of whom was so starstruck by Crawford's gorgeous skin that she commented, appropriately, a bunch of starstruck emojis. "That skin," Ellen Pompeo chimed in, while TV host Daisy Fuentes added, "So beautiful." Actor Lori Loughlin and Selma Blair also joined the hordes of people fawning all over the photo, and Elle Macpherson pointed out that Crawford seems to have not aged a day since she first became famous, comparing the 52-year-old to her 17-year-old daughter with, "Kaia face."

Loading View on Instagram

Crawford's approach to aging has always been a refreshing one. In a nutshell: She isn't afraid of it — and, clearly, that's working for her. "There is a lot of pressure on women to, well, not age. Being a model and having your whole career being based on how you look, I am probably even more sensitive to it — but you can’t keep chasing this impossible thing," she said in a 2016 interview with Refinery 29 .

She continued, "It's not about looking 20, or looking 30, 40, or 50, it's about looking like you take care of yourself. Exercising, eating right, taking care of your skin — that is looking great at every age, and that's the message that I really believe in, partly because I'm getting older. As much as I try to take care of myself, I still don't look like my daughter when I wake up in the morning — and I don't want to feel bad about that." Preach, Cindy.

Crawford is the founder of her own line of skin-care products, called Meaningful Beauty , which, it's worth noting, I personally once ordered from an infomercial, and which the model credited for her glowing skin in the comments of Thursday's 'gram. She's previously revealed that she often looks to her own skin concerns when developing new products for the line. "I notice what my skin needs are and what kind of feedback we're getting from our customers. As I get older my skin needs change. I need hydration. More, more, more hydration," she said of her decision to add a facial oil to the line a few years ago.