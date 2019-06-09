Courtney Love has been a Hollywood fixture for nearly two decades, which means she’s got stories for days. She gifted us just some of her tantalizing tales in the latest issue of Interview magazine, where she was asked questions by a coterie of some of her equally famous friends.

One of her famous interviewers was R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, who asked Love about her encounters with Elizabeth Taylor, which, as Vulture points out , happened on more than one occasion. First, Love remembered the time Taylor gave her the cold shoulder at Elton John’s birthday, because, of course. Eventually, Love says Taylor approached her simply to point out that her diamond ring was “bigger” than Love’s.real

But the real gem occurred when Love was invited to Taylor’s Easter party by none other than Carrie Fisher. We’ll let Love take it from here.

“Carrie grabbed me and we snuck upstairs. As soon as we were at the Warhol of Liz Taylor, I started getting the shivers,” she said. “I was like, ‘Fuck. This is gonna be crazy.’ We got up the stairs and there was José Eber with his wig and his cowboy hat and he’s doing Elizabeth’s hair in the mirror of this ill-fitting, little bathroom. She’s got this Easter bonnet with all these artificial flowers on this beautiful, crazy frosted wig. I remember her eyes were so beautiful, but they were bloodshot. She looked at Carrie and said, ‘Hey. It’s fucking Carrie.’[…] By the bed, there was a lot of medicine. I was really marveling, looking at the medicine and trying to suss if there was anything I might like. Then her hand hovered above my head. She was again wearing the big fat diamond, I want to say the Taylor-Burton. She took her hand and she clacked on my head really fast and she said, ‘Stop looking.’ Then she went, ‘We like Courtney.’ That’s it. That’s all I got. ‘We like Courtney,’ with this diamond real heavy on the top of my head. She was chastising me for looking for Oxy.”

If that’s not Hollywood in a nutshell, we don’t know what is.

