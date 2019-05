See Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain's Best Mother-Daughter Red Carpet Appearances

When it comes to mother-daughter duos, there is perhaps no one quite as cool as Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain —and we've got the red carpet pictures to prove it. Ever since Cobain made her public debut at the 1993 Video Music Awards at just 1-years-old, on the hip of the slip-dressed rocker, the pair have been a frequent duo on the carpet. Back in Cobain's adolescence, they set would pop-up at kid-friendly premieres dressed in their casual best (jeans and a tank for Cobain, boho-chic dresses and maxi-skirts for Love). Since then, the duo has embraced a more goth-leaning aesthetic, with an emphasis on witch-like dresses and dark lipstick. Here, a look back at the pair's best red carpet moments.