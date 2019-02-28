Sophie Turner has no shortage of experience in the realm of Game of Thrones , but her starring turn in the trailer for Dark Phoenix , director Simon Kinberg's sequel to 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse , marks her first leading film role—and quite a powerful one at that. Turner, who started out among the ranks of fellow X-Men like Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Lawrence, and James McAvoy, saw one after another attempt to embrace her character with open arms. She also soon presents their biggest threat, after exposure to a solar flare suddenly transforms her into the titular Phoenix, an ultra-powerful mutant.

How powerful, exactly, is ultra-powerful? It only takes about 20 seconds for the film's new trailer, released on Thursday, to answer that question, when a bright red–haired Lawrence, in the role of Mystique, approaches Turner to reassure her that "you're my family, Jean, no matter what"—and promptly finds herself blasted off her feet. Soon enough, Jessica Chastain , as the alien empress Lilandra, is informing Jean that she's "special," and her powers, if she embraces them, will be akin to those of a god. (According to Kinberg, Chastain also stepped in as Turner's mentor on set.)

And embrace them, apparently, Jean does: Things only amp up from there, including a scene where she continues advancing toward Michael Fassbender, as Magento, as if it weren't raining bullets. The collective reaction to Turner is perhaps best captured by Charles Xavier, played by McAvoy, who at one point remarks, "She'll kill us all."

As for what else Jean can stand, and who she'll take down with her, we'll find out when the film hits theaters on June 7—which, given their track record, Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick and Joe Jonas no doubt already have down on their calendars as a double date .

