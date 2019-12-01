A time of slow but sure change is beginning, as you'll see in your December horoscope. The full moon on the 12th will be in Gemini and bring with it a restlessness that's needed for you to instigate change. The annual solar eclipse on the 26th will also shake up your internal world—specifically regarding questions about your career and what you really want to be doing (even if what you're doing appears to be giving you joy). That date is also the new moon in Capricorn, so the material world (finances and future plans) will be looming large in your mind. Remember that change is not just radical or gradual. It's also invisible. It's there regardless.

Yours in the stars and on Earth,

The Astro Poets

Aries

You thought the end of the year would be calmer but it hasn't proven to be so. A few friendships you're used to leaning on haven't given you the usual reciprocity either. It's important to be mindful of why this is and to not point fingers. Like every Aries, you're prone to rash decisions and outbursts, but this month is not the time. It's hard for you to be the first to reach out after any conflict, or better yet, perceived conflict, although it may be what will be needed in at least one situation with a close friend or confidant this December. Vulnerability has never been your strength. At least not in public. If you give into it, it will pay off.

Taurus

Great advances last month will bring even more riches this month to uncover and incorporate into your existing plans. You are always building something for the future and this month these instincts will be even stronger. You feel alive and you will use this passion to your advantage throughout the month. Because of this extra energy, you may find yourself getting annoyed often or even picking fights with others. This is unlike you most of the time, so don't worry that you are turning into a person you don't want to become. It's all a healthy part of learning and growing and you are definitely doing both at high speeds. Also, although you will resist this advice, remember to take time for yourself. This December, you will need to rest and relax as often as possible.

Gemini

Many people will try to tell you what to do this month and be truly disappointed. Your flirtatious Gemini nature and charm will carry you through whatever unnecessary drama is coming your way. Usually, you're the person to start drama. But this month, so much is swirling around in terms of communication and dishonesty that you may just feel yourself pulled into conflicts, without ever intending to be there. There will also be a shift in your work life, beginning this month, although you won't fully be able to see and feel it until the start of the year. You may feel unprepared and slightly doomsday about it but remember that Geminis are always on the move. Everything is, and will continue to be, changing.

Cancer

You are a person who must set the pace at all times. This usually is okay for most situations, but this month, you could run into some conflicts if you don't let others take charge at certain pivotal moments. You are so good at being self-sufficient, but you will need the help of others for several reasons so be on the lookout for (actually) good advice. Love is moving rapidly, but also at a standstill, and you will need to be okay with the complexity of both realities. You may feel lonely this month, but remember that a good friend is as accessible as a quick phone call and so many people in your life long to be with you. Take them up on their emotions and let their feelings seep into how you feel. Again, you won't always love not being in charge, but you will adore the effects of it.

Leo

You may be feeling a little confined or restricted because of a close friend or a romantic partner. Either it's someone you share space with or someone that takes up a lot of mental space. Leos are not rule followers by any means. This will create tension between you and this person although it will also be an opportunity for you to work on honesty and how forthcoming you can be. The more direct you are, the faster things will dissipate. You also may be feeling a little stuck at work. This feeling has come and gone before but it's probably time to think about what you really want out of your life. If it's not this, why are you here? You can always go anywhere. That's the truth.

Virgo

You will carry a very bold charisma with you this month, which will attract lovers and business partners alike. Enjoy the benefits of all of this attention and don't worry too much how long these people will stay in your life. Some may stay longer than you think, but again, it's not important to know the future. Instead concentrate on the present, and present pleasures, to feel particularly alive during this time. You will also enjoy many family-related events, pushing relationships to more of a commitment level, and relishing in the warmth of human connection. You may find yourself feeling content again. Again, enjoy everything.

Libra

It's been a strange year for you. You'll find yourself in a very reflective mood, especially at the beginning of December. As usual, there are many "mistakes," or what you perceive to be mistakes, running through your head about what could have been done or avoided this year—especially in your love life. One thing you'll have to learn is to stop apologizing as much, and to stop analyzing, too. You already do it more than most people around you. It's not beneficial for you. Take some inspiration from your air sign kin, Geminis, and move more toward action. Not thought. You'll see why soon.

Scorpio

Family matters will be in your heart this month as you enjoy time spent with loved ones. If you are in a committed relationship, you will relish in making your bonds extra strong and look for new ways to proclaim your undying love. But connected to this, if you are feeling any inklings that your relationship isn't working as well as you might want it to, you may have the instinct to break off things. It's better to try and listen to your instincts, whatever they're saying, as your deep psychic powers are usually right. In terms of your career, it won't be static, but it won't be moving along as speedily as you wish. It's okay, though. Stay patient—good things are on their way.

Sagittarius

Every Sagittarius knows when to leave the party. Sometimes (in fact, most times) without even saying goodbye. What is the party you need to be leaving as the year comes to a close? You've thought about it for a long time. It's not like you to hesitate. You must remember that destruction is also part of invention. In fact, a huge part of it. You shouldn't listen to those around you who encourage you to stay in the same place. It's not a physical place, but a mental one. Let go of the work and friendships that aren't serving you. When you walk away from one thing you make room for something else. It's one of the oldest laws in the universe—which has always been lucky for you, ruled by Jupiter as you are.

Capricorn

You will delight in many exciting things this month and certainly it will be four weeks of wonder. You will find yourself drawn to excitement and adventure and to the people who bring you things in excess. This may not be your usual scene, but you will go after it with glee. Another emotion will also figure heavily this month: regret. The season will bring sobering thoughts to your mind and you might remember people in the past who are important to you. You will want to reconnect with them, perhaps apologize for letting time pass since you last spoke, and want to see them. These are all good feelings, so lean fully into them. It's your time live life fully.

Aquarius

You have been thinking of returning to an interest or a type of work you engaged in long ago. Perhaps it's the nostalgic, reflective time of year, and perhaps it really does have to do with larger questions about destiny and what you want to be doing with your life. There is a pathway open for you to ponder these things seriously now. You don't have to make any decisions, but the thinking alone will change something inside you. Make sure to take some time away, especially during the holidays, and think about who you are as a singular unit. Think about what you want in the long term. Think about what long term even means for you. The answers are everywhere and almost visible.

Pisces

This month you will feel like you are not as appreciated as you should be. This is likely often the case; you do so much emotional work to make relationships work well. In the next weeks in particular, you will feel the dearth of understanding of others and will often want to hide. It's important that you lean on your good friends and trusted lovers during this time, as many people do in fact worship you. If given the chance to tell you so, they will do so in excess. Set aside at least a few days just to dream. And in these dreams, dream big for the future, because the future looks good.

