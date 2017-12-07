When Time announced that its Person of the Year was everyone who spoke out about sexual misconduct, many lauded the magazine for recognizing the impact of the #MeToo movement. But for some, Time ’s pick for runner-up seemed to contradict the statement made by its winning pick. Many on social media expressed confusion and anger that Time picked President Donald Trump as its Person of the Year runner-up, pointing out that it’s contradictory to recognize those who speak out against sexual misconduct at the same time as considering a man whom 16 women have accused of sexual misconduct as the second in line. In a post on Twitter, Demi Lovato made exactly that point.

“Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really @TIME? #hypocrites,” she wrote. “I’ve become less vocal about my distain for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country even more but this is worth speaking up about. @TIME mag - very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover.”

In comments on her post, many agreed with Demi.

“SAY IT LOUDER,” one fan said.

“How that horrible man is runner up is beyond me so disappointed in @TIME mag,” someone else wrote.

Across the Internet, others made the same point as Lovato.

But others pointed out that Trump being the runner-up made perfect sense, particularly because Person of the Year acknowledges the person or people who have had the most impact. That can mean positive impact, negative impact, or just the biggest overall influence.

This wasn't Lovato's only criticism of the magazine's Person of the Year pick. She retweeted a fan who said Kesha should have been included on the Time cover.

Watch: "I Will Not Be Silent": Hollywood's Biggest Names Pledge to Speak Up Against Sexual Assault