The Devil Wears Prada is coming to Broadway , and at long last we have our Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs. The show, a musical take on the iconic mid-aughts romp (ah, the halcyon pre-recession magazine world), has cast two-time Tony winner Beth Leavel as Miranda, famously played by Meryl Streep , and Taylor Iman Jones will take on Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs. There’s no word yet on who will play Emily Blunt’s caustic, perfect Emily, or who will be cast as Andy’s boyfriend Nate ( Entourage star/anti-plastic straw crusader Adrian Grenier), now a much-reviled figure online (He interfered with her career! Simon Baker was also a scumbag. Andy had really bad taste in men).

In any case, the musical is quite the high-profile endeavor, and it’s been in development since 2017. In 2018, it was announced that Elton John will be writing the music with lyrics from Shaina Taub, and Paul Rudnick would be writing the lyrics and book. August: Osage County ’s Anna D. Shapiro is set to direct, while James Alsop, who worked with Beyoncé on “Run the World (Girls),” will choreograph. We can’t wait to hear the songs. Will they sing about the identical turquoise belts? The Chanel boots? The Jarlsberg ?

But the musical isn’t heading to Broadway just yet. The show is going to Chicago for previews first–and it’s been delayed a year. Instead of premiering in 2020, it’s now slated for summer 2021. Is Sir Elton stuck on trying to write a song about Andy’s search for unpublished Harry Potter manuscripts? Are they having trouble fitting The Book into the book? Has Starbucks signed off on product placement? By all means, Devil Wears Prada musical, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.