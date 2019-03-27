As befits the legendary singer, Diana Ross ’s 75th-birthday party on Tuesday night was an over-the-top, star-studded affair. The event included guests like Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian , Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, multiple performances from Ross herself, and a spontaneous birthday serenade from none other than Beyoncé , all of which can be pieced together from various posts on attendees’ Instagram Stories.

First, the disco-ready outfits: Ross wore a bright orange off-the-shoulder dress covered in ruffles and sequins. Her hair was styled in her usual bouncy curls, and she accessorized with dramatic sparkly orange earrings. The Kardashians in attendance were equally festive. Khloé donned a metallic gold wrap dress with a plunging neckline and high slit, and wore her platinum hair in Ross-inspired ringlets, while Kourtney sported an oversize silver blazer and matching flared-leg trousers, both covered in enough glitter to crash the Kira Kira app. Their momager, Kris Jenner, rounded out their squad in a sparkly emerald green long-sleeve turtleneck gown.

The Kardashian-beloved party planner Mindy Weiss was in charge of decor. She loaded up Los Angeles’s Warwick nightclub (of which Ross is a co-owner) with spring-y pink foliage dripping from the walls and ceiling. Ross’s cake was a massive, glittery silver confection that reached at least six tiers and had a diamond-shaped layer spinning on top.

Before Ross cut into the cake, her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross —surrounded by the rest of her family, including Evan Ross and his wife, Ashlee Simpson—gave a toast. As the actress prepared to lead everyone in a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday,” several attendees called out Beyoncé’s name; once Tracee caught wind of these attempts to summon Bey, she joined in, leading to Beyoncé’s impromptu solo serenade to Ross.

Later, according to Entertainment Tonight , the festivities moved to the Hollywood Palladium theater, where the party turned into a full-on musical tribute to Ross and her storied career. Diddy reportedly performed “Mo Money Mo Problems,” which samples Ross’s “I’m Coming Out,” before Ross, with Diddy’s three tween daughters trailing behind her, grabbed the mic to belt out “Stop! In the Name of Love.” Ross continued to run through her greatest hits, joined by the Kardashians for “Take Me Higher,” Robin Thicke for “Endless Love,” Evan and Ashlee for “Love Hangover,” and Tracee and Kris Jenner for “Ease on Down the Road.”

DJ Khaled also reportedly took the stage at one point to perform a mashup of his song “All I Do Is Win” and Ross’s “I Will Survive.” And toward the end of the night, as Ross’s loved ones were toasting her yet again, the Grammy winner requested that DiCaprio (in a very un -festive black hoodie) and his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, come onstage. “Happy birthday to the legend Diana Ross!” DiCaprio shouted, per ET , before running offstage, leaving his mother to collect a hug from Ross before following him back into the crowd.

