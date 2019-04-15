For at least a few seasons now, fashion has strongly embraced versions of the ‘90s JNCO silhouette , those enormously wide jeans beloved by ravers the world over. JNCO, which stands for “Judge None Choose One,” sadly went out of business in February 2018 , but the look lives on; skinny jeans have been dead for quite a while now, and designers (like all-powerful trendsetter Demna Gvasalia and young labels like Linder ) have embraced baggy, wide-legged, and even bootcut silhouettes.

And a celebrity leading the charge on JNCO-like styles? One Diane Keaton .

Keaton, a style icon for the ages (Woody Allen may be canceled, but Keaton’s Annie Hall –era suits are not!), recently caused quite a commotion in the celebrity community with an Instagram post paying tribute to her favorite pair of trousers. She posted a photo of herself posing next to a Renaissance-era portrait, wearing a tight black Elizabeth Holmes–esque turtleneck and positively gigantic jeans, fastened high on her waist with a double-grommet belt. Keaton also sported one of her very large signature hats. Eat your heart out, Pharrell.

“REGARDING THESE PANTS,” wrote Keaton, who uses all-caps for all of her Instagram captions, befitting the proclamations of a queen. “I WORE THEM ON THE PLANE. I WORE THEM IN THE HOTEL DUPONT. I WORE THEM IN THE DELAWARE ART MUSEUM. I WORE THEM ON A LONG WALK THROUGH THE WILMINGTON STREETS. I’M WEARING THEM ON THE TRAIN TO NYC. I’VE NEVER RECEIVED MORE COMPLIMENTS ON ANYTHING I’VE EVER WORN IN MY ENTIRE LIFE.”

And the compliments just kept flowing in. Essential account Comments by Celebs noted that stars including Tracee Ellis Ross , Debra Messing , Lisa Kudrow , and Aubrey Plaza , a Delaware native, were all big fans of the big pants. “WHO MAKES THEM?” cried Gwyneth Paltrow. Messing, Michelle Pfeiffer , and celebrity stylist Karla Welch also made inquiries.

Keaton has yet to reveal the brand behind her glorious pants, which feature legs so wide that you could go swimming in them. While we’d also like to know, we’d recommend that Keaton plays this one close to her beloved vests. If GOOP starts carrying them, she should at the very least get a cut of the profits. And a crystal water bottle!

