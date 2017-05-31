Pinterest Getty

On Wednesday morning at around midnight, President Donald Trump gifted the internet with what can only be described as a peculiar and very Trumpian tweet: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." No further explanation. Just "covfefe." Only "covfefe."

What is the meaning of this freshly coined nonsense word, you ask? Only you can decide. (Although we'll go out on a limb here and say Trump was aiming for "coverage" before his autocorrect betrayed him.) Trump himself even got in on the joke this morning — in between tweets about Russia and the U.S. Senate — tweeting out once again: "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy!"

Unsurprisingly, people, including celebrities, did enjoy it. Within a matter of minutes after Trump's initial tweet, the word became a trending topic and birthed an international meme sensation.

In all non-covfefe seriousness, Trump's enjoyment of the 140-character social media website is reportedly causing some major problems within his inner circle. Earlier this month, a report came out in the Wall Street Journal that a sit-down intervention was staged to express concern that the president could tweet, or has tweeted, something that could be legally used against him in the future. (The tweet where he falsely accused President Obama of wiretapping, for instance.)

Additionally, don't let the silly typo detract from the actual news of the day. It was announced this morning that President Trump is likely to withdraw from the Paris Climate agreement, which is a direct reversal on the climate change efforts put forward by President Obama's administration. "They're deciding on whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal — which could take three years — or exit the underlying United Nations climate change treaty, which would be faster but more extreme," the website that broke the news, Axios, reports.

No amount of covfefe can help you swallow that news...

