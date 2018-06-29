If you haven't yet found a free hour and a half to sit back and listen to Drake 's new album Scorpion in its entirety, you're missing out. Among the 25 songs on the album, which dropped late Thursday night, are a few hints that Drake's rumored romance with Bella Hadid may have actually happened, proof that he and Jay-Z have apparently squashed their long-term beef, and, most shockingly of all, multiple confirmations that the rapper does indeed have a son.

On the track "March 14 ," Drake raps, "She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time/ Sh*t, we only met two times, two times." He goes on to sing, "I'm out here on front lines just trying to make sure that I see him sometimes/ It's breaking my spirit/ Single father, I hate when I hear it/ I used to challenge my parents on every album/ Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/ I wanted it to be different because I've been through it." Later in the song, Drake reveals his son's birthday is October 11 and that, although he's outfitted his home with a crib and showered the baby with gifts, he's only met his son one time.

And in the lyrics of "Emotionless ," Drake seems to explain why he kept the existence of his son a secret for nearly a year. "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world/ I was hidin' the world from my kid," the 31-year-old raps. "Breakin' news in my life I don't run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call/ They always ask, 'Why let the story run if it's false?'/ You know a wise man once said nothin' at all."

Speculation that Drake had fathered a child with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux peaked in late May, when Pusha T dropped the diss track "The Story of Adidon " at the height of his (seemingly unresolved) feud with Drake . "Sophie knows better as your baby mother/ Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her/ A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap/ We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts/ You are hiding a child, let that boy come home," Pusha T raps at one point, going on to imply that Drake was planning on revealing his son to the world as part of his next campaign with Adidas.

Though Drake didn't respond to that part of Pusha T's track at the time, he seems to have fully come clean about his child on Scorpion , released almost exactly one month after "The Story of Adidon." Listen for yourself on the brand new two-part album, now available on all your favorite streaming services.

