From her early years as a Hollywood wild child, Drew Barrymore has morphed into one of Hollywood’s most likable stars. According to Deadline , she plans on leveraging that affability into a new daytime talk show. Per the report, Barrymore is set to shoot a pilot for the still untitled show with the plan of shopping it to CBS.

While she’s spent the last few years feasting on human flesh in the since-cancelled Netflix zom-com Santa Clara Diet , Barrymore has also transformed herself into something of a lifestyle guru , a role that might serve her well in the world of daytime. And Barrymore will need all the help she can get if she wants to compete with the likes of Ellen DeGeneres for daytime supremacy.

In fact, the market is set to become a little more crowded this coming year, with new shows helmed by the likes of Kelly Clarkson and Today’s Tamron Hall also set to debut. Believe it or not, this isn’t Barrymore’s first foray into the world of daytime television. As Variety points out , Barrymore floated the idea of a daytime talk show in 2016, but “prospective station groups” didn’t bite at the time.

There’s no telling if the second time is indeed the charm, but with Barrymore’s huge coterie of famous friends , she would have no trouble landing high profile guests to join her for a chat. And while her acting career hasn’t completely stalled—she’s set to appear in a movie called The Stand-In —it does seem like she’s in the twilight of the profession that made her a household name. But if her show does indeed get picked up, it could be the dawn of a brand new day.

