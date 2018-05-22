With only days passing since May 19's royal wedding , and barely anytime for us commoners to recover from all the excitement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fairytale ceremon, we can only imagine how the bride and groom must feel. But despite how tired Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be after their royal wedding and two receptions , the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex have royal duties to attend to. Apparently, the first of which is a family affair, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just made their first appearance as newlyweds at a celebration ahead of Prince Charles' 70th birthday party.

Six months ahead of Prince Charles' actual 70th birthday in November, the royal family is celebrating the event today with a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Before you ask, yes, some of the royals celebrate their birthdays twice a year. Daily Mail reports that it's believed that early celebrations are due to the desire for springtime weather for such an occasion, as royal parties often include outdoor events. Reportedly, King George II was the first to celebrate his birthday twice, way back in 1748.

Despite having two opportunities to celebrate, not even post-wedding-fatigue could get in the way of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending today's festivities. They arrived at Buckingham Palace glowing and looking gorgeous. Fresh off of her big day, Meghan was wearing a pale pink silk-crepe dress by Goat with a matching hat Philip Treacy. Her hair was pulled back into a bun (a non-messy one!) , while she proudly toted both her engagement ring and new wedding band , and giggled with her new in-laws as her husband took the podium.

As previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are putting their honeymoon on hold until they fulfill some royal duties on their docket. No word yet on where the couple will eventually have their newlywed getaway, but destinations such as Namibia, Botswana, and Nevis could potentially make the cut.

