What do Prince Harry and musician, songwriter, and David Hockney muse Ed Sheeran have in common?

Well, for starters, there are the obvious similarities between the two. They're both British. They both have very orange hair. They also both apparently have a particular comedic sensibility that they're trying to make go viral online.

In an Instagram video, which both Sheeran and Prince Harry shared on their respective accounts, the musician can be seen prepping for a big meeting with the Duke of Sussex. "I've long admired him from afar," Sheeran said before ringing the doorbell at Prince Harry's house (which, of course, has a "God Save the Queen" jingle). Then, the two ginger princes sat down for a brainstorm session.

Sheeran tells Prince Harry that he is excited to team up about something he is "quite passionate about" and that he has been trying to write a song about the subject. The subject in question? "With the jokes and the snide comments, I feel like it's time we stood up and said, We're not going to take this anymore. We are ginger and we're going to fight," the musician pressed on, much to Prince Harry's (performed) chagrin.

The bit continued for a few more seconds before both Sheeran and Prince Harry implored viewers of the video to check on their friends and even strangers in honor of World Mental Health Day. "There’s no need to suffer in silence - share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer," the Sussex Royal Instagram account wrote. "Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together."

Somebody better get these lads a joint hosting gig on SNL as soon as possible.

