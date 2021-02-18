Ella Emhoff Made Her Runway Debut at New York Fashion Week

Despite everything, we’re officially in the midst of New York Fashion Week. And while the front rows and hordes of street style stars are missing, as usual, at least one model has had a breakout moment. On Thursday morning, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez premiered a video of the fall 2021 Proenza Schouler runway show, which took place at the Parrish Art Museum on Long Island earlier this week. It featured just nine models—one of whom was none other than Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Emhoff’s runway debut comes less than a month after she established her fashion cred on Inauguration Day in a dress by Batsheva and bedazzled coat by Miu Miu. Like the day’s other breakout star, poet laureate Amanda Gorman, she then signed to IMG Models, joining a roster that includes supers like Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid. Up until then, the 21-year-old Parsons School of Design student had mostly modeled her own designs; she makes knitwear, and regularly raffles pieces on Instagram to benefit fundraising groups like For the Gworls. (Her designs are available on the online retailer Mall, which Emhoff also posed for, as of this week.)

Proenza Schouler’s latest collection was also heavy on knitwear, accented with leather pieces like a belted trench coat that Emhoff wore atop a jersey turtleneck. She had three looks in total, one of which was a blazer worn sans shirt. A similar look turned up on another scion in the cast: Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker.

Ella Emhoff models Proenza Schouler’s fall 2021 collection. Photo by Daniel Shea via Proenza Schouler

