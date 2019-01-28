Ariana Grande may have moved on from Pete Davidson, but Scarlett Johansson and now Emma Stone are keeping the celebrity-with- Saturday Night Live star trend alive. At the SAG Awards on Sunday night, Stone attended with her boyfriend, SNL director Dave McCary , marking the couple's public debut at a high-profile (and therefore very much photographed) event.

It's no surprise that the pair steered clear of the red carpet. While they were first linked in October of 2017, a year after Stone hosted SNL and starred in a sketch that McCary directed, they managed not to be seen together for nearly a year until last December, when McCary joined Stone in roller skating at her holiday party (where they were reportedly "attached at the hip ." Still, Stone wasn't exactly hiding McCary on Sunday night: She sat next to him at the ceremony and apparently introduced him to Bradley Cooper , her former costar in the infamous Aloha . They even obliged photographers by posing together.

Pinterest Dave McCary and Emma Stone at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 27, 2019. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Pinterest Bradley Cooper, Dave McCary, and Emma Stone at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 27, 2019. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The pair also loosened up on their privacy earlier this month when they went on their first public date, sitting courtside at a Golden State Warriors vs. L.A. Clippers game. If they'll come together in the name of basketball, it stands to reason that they'll be putting in another awards season appearance together soon, too. After all, McCary has yet to see Stone take home a win. She was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for The Favourite , as well as in a television movie or miniseries for Maniac , though the SAG awards ended up going to Emily Blunt for A Quiet Place and Patricia Arquette for Escape at Dannemora respectively. But Stone still might win for The Favourite soon—the role also got her nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress.

